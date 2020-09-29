City of Penticton launching survey for local businesses to check in on COVID-19 impact

Photo: Colin Dacre

COVID-19 has had an ongoing impact on Penticton hospitality businesses big and small, and the city wants to check in with those businesses through an online survey.

The City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, Downtown Penticton Association and Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce are reaching out for the second time in 2020 to keep tabs on the impact the pandemic has had.

They held a survey at the height of the pandemic in April, and are now looking for more information as tourist season winds down.

"Together, we’re calling on local businesses for feedback to help us understand your current and future needs,” said Penticton’s director of development services Blake Laven.

“This joint effort brings together leading business organizations with a united cause to support our local businesses today and in the months to come."

Thom Tischik, executive director of Travel Penticton, said the results of the survey will help "paint a picture" of the health of tourism-dependent businesses.

"While it seems the city was fairly busy during July and August with travellers, we don’t have a clear vision of how well the various businesses did over those months," Tischik said.

DPA and Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce executive directors Lynn Allin and Diane Kareluk agreed as to the importance of getting a snapshot of where businesses are at.

"This will help us maximize our efforts to help them maneuver through the unknown," Kareluk said.

Find the survey, which closes Oct. 12, online here.