Penticton  

RDOS launching survey for parents, guardians as part of future planning for childcare in the region

Have a say about childcare

Local parents and guardians can have their say in the upcoming Child Care Action Plan for the South Okanagan-Similkameen through an online survey. 

The Regional District, District of Summerland, Village of Keremeos, Town of Princeton and Town of Oliver will be using information from the survey as part of a broader project that will help the district learn more about child care needs, establish child care space targets and identify actions to meet those targets.

With support from our other local government partnerships, the RDOS is coordinating the collection of child care data, analyzing how child care is being used, identifying gaps and predicting future needs. 

The survey is open to parents and guardians of children up to age 12, who live in the South Okanagan region, including the municipalities. City of Penticton residents are excluded because the city held its own survey. 

The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and is active until October 19, 2020. Find it here

