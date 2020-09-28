163477
Penticton  

Annual large item pickup next weekend in Penticton

Put your large garbage out

Penticton residents are reminded that next week is large item pick up week, the one time a year Pentictonites can get their bulkier landfill-bound items picked at the curb. 

The pickup usually happens in the spring, but COVID-19 pushed that to Oct. 5-9. 

Commonly accepted items include: furniture, appliances (such as refrigerators, stoves), exercise equipment and mattresses. The maximum allowable weight per item is 90kg/200lbs.

The items can be set out alongside municipal garbage bins on the normal day of pickup for your address. Multifamily buildings are not eligible. 

Items that are not accepted are electronics, lawn mowers, carpets, blinds, demolition materials and plumbing fixtures. Small appliances and electronics can be dropped off for free at J&C Bottle Depot at 200 Rosetown Avenue, or at Campbell Mountain Landfill at 1765 Reservoir Road.

"This event helps residents get rid of their unwanted or broken furniture or appliances and send it to the landfill for proper disposal or recycling,” said community sustainability coordinator David Kassian.

“We thank the public for their patience with the delay for this year’s event as we created safety protocols.”

For more information, click here

