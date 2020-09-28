Police seeking missing senior in Penticton, Oliver

Photo: Contributed Karee Kamis, 65, is missing in the South Okanagan and may be confused or disoriented.

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing senior woman in the Penticton area who may have gotten confused and disoriented.

Karee Lynn Kamis was last seen on Sept. 18 in the Penticton area and reported to the RCMP as missing on Sept. 22.

No foul play is indicated at this time and police believe it is likely she is either in Penticton or Oliver. Friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Kamis has a medical condition and police are concerned for her health and wellbeing.

She is described as:

Caucasian female

65 years

5 ft 2 in (157 cm)

155 lbs (70 kg)

blonde hair

blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kamis is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.