162114
162388
Penticton  

RCMP seeking information after a vehicle ran into a cop at a traffic stop, then fled

Driver hits cop, torches car

- | Story: 311831

RCMP in the South Okanagan are hoping the public can shine some light on an incident involving a hit-and-run with a cop, a car fire and a stolen vehicle. 

On Monday morning at 12:30 a.m. in Penticton, an officer was in the middle of a traffic stop in the alleyway of Latimer Street, between Wade Avenue and Orchard Avenue. Suddenly, an unrelated white Kia Forte backed into the car which had been pulled over. 

The Forte then pulled forward, hitting the officer, swiped the police car and fled. The officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries. 

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle had been reported as stolen on September 26 in Kelowna’s Rutland area.

Later in the morning at 7 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP responded to a vehicle fire near Fairwinds Drive and found the Forte in flames. Nearby, a late 90s Nissan pickup truck was reported stolen. 

Close to 11:30 a.m., officers found the pickup truck abandoned at a local motel. 

An image of the white Kia Forte was captured on the RCMP dashcam. 

Anyone with any additional information about any of these incidents, or anyone with video surveillance footage that may aid investigators is urged to call the Penticton RCMP or Osoyoos RCMP. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

162384
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4271659
2-140 Mills Rd
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$550,000
more details
161973




Send us your News Tips!


160939


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Penticton SPCA >


162291


Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020

Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.
Skeptical toddler trying ketchup for the first time is all of us
Must Watch
“Stop being skeptical, dip that thang”.
The Boys spin-off series coming to Amazon Prime Video
Showbiz
A new spin-off series based on Amazon's original series The...
Seal imitates phone vibration
Must Watch
Someone forgot to put this seal on silent.
Man makes chip shot with a rake
Must Watch
Well that’s a first.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160498
162225