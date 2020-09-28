RCMP seeking information after a vehicle ran into a cop at a traffic stop, then fled

Photo: RCMP RCMP need help with any information about this car and its inhabitants early Monday morning in Penticton.

RCMP in the South Okanagan are hoping the public can shine some light on an incident involving a hit-and-run with a cop, a car fire and a stolen vehicle.

On Monday morning at 12:30 a.m. in Penticton, an officer was in the middle of a traffic stop in the alleyway of Latimer Street, between Wade Avenue and Orchard Avenue. Suddenly, an unrelated white Kia Forte backed into the car which had been pulled over.

The Forte then pulled forward, hitting the officer, swiped the police car and fled. The officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle had been reported as stolen on September 26 in Kelowna’s Rutland area.

Later in the morning at 7 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP responded to a vehicle fire near Fairwinds Drive and found the Forte in flames. Nearby, a late 90s Nissan pickup truck was reported stolen.

Close to 11:30 a.m., officers found the pickup truck abandoned at a local motel.

An image of the white Kia Forte was captured on the RCMP dashcam.

Anyone with any additional information about any of these incidents, or anyone with video surveillance footage that may aid investigators is urged to call the Penticton RCMP or Osoyoos RCMP. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.