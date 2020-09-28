Police say three men arrested following a Saturday shooting in Keremeos have been released pending investigation

Photo: Contributed

Three men arrested after shooting in Keremeos this weekend have been released from custody pending further investigation, RCMP say.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 26, and police have not provided a time. The victim was airlifted to a regional hospital and his injuries are not considered life threatening.

RCMP do not believe public safety is at risk.

"Due to the nature of the event and to protect the integrity of the investigation, further information will not be released at this time," Sgt. Jason Bayda stated Monday.