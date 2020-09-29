High density moving in means taller, older trees moving out

Photo: Contributed Douglas firs on a Nanaimo Avenue property that has three of six such trees slated for removal.

With development heating up in neighbourhoods around Penticton's downtown and lots increasingly being subdivided in favour of higher-density living, one woman living near Penticton Creek is hoping plans can be put in place to be sure trees and green spaces don't fall by the wayside.

Angela Ogasa lives in the Nanaimo Avenue East area, and from her windows and her walks around the neighbourhood, she has always been able to see towering Douglas firs and other older, native trees.

"I have seen a family of great horned owls grow up and learn how to fly out of those trees. Crows, robins, swallows and quails," Ogasa said. "Racoons living below the trees, osprey flying, the occasional bald eagle, even a great blue heron that seems to like the area ... it's just quite a beautiful ecosystem."

It breaks her heart every time more properties are sold to developers and trees are cut down to make way for more building, as many have recently.

Three more tall firs are slated for removal soon, and she found herself scouting around for information on tree replacement programs by the City of Penticton, or any information at all about how removal decisions are made.

"It's just not easy common knowledge for citizens to know," Ogasa said.

Todd Whyte, municipal parks supervisor, explained that is partly because what happens to trees on private property in Penticton is not regulated by the city, unlike in some other cities like Vancouver where tree removal requires a permit.

"When we look at a property, the first decision really is, is the ownership of the tree private or public? So if it's on public land, for the most part, we are going to do everything we can to protect those trees through development," Whyte explained.

"If it's on private property, the city doesn't have anything within a tree protection bylaw that speaks to protection of trees on private property."

He said the precedent so far in that area of town for most of the new subdivisions has been that the city plants a tree for each unit, pointing to nearby 157 Abbott Street as an example.

"There will be 11 street trees planted as part of that. So there will be one street tree per lot that will go in there," he said.

As for what type of tree they plant, it's not necessarily related to the type of tree that was removed. The city has a list of approved trees, some of which are native and some of which are not.

In the case of the Douglas firs on Nanaimo Avenue, Whyte said it's unlikely they will be replaced with more of the same, as they don't make good boulevard trees due to their size at maturity. But he said there will be three "to be determined" trees planted.

Ogasa also has concerns about the trees in the riparian area along the back end of some of the local properties, near the creek. That land is regulated by the Province, and since a provincial election is underway, the Province informed Castanet "all Government of B.C. communications are limited to health and public safety information, as well as statutory requirements."

In the meantime, Ogasa has reached out to local conservation groups as well as the city bylaw department, hoping to spur some projects to protect trees or possibly programs to plant new ones that citizens could get involved in.

And replacement trees are one thing, but a sapling is a far cry from a fully mature Douglas fir, which is distressing to Ogasa.

"I just want to see developments held accountable," she said, for replacing and maintaining the green spaces they remove, especially as the residential neighbourhoods surrounding downtown move toward higher-density living.

Whyte, as a lover of green spaces himself, had a similar sentiment.

"People truly feel strongly about trees. We want the right thing to happen," Whyte said.

"Our urban forest is strong and getting stronger. It's a battle every day to make sure it stays strong, but I'll say we're getting a lot better at a lot of things and one of them is dealing with how developments are needing to put trees in to those spaces and trying to do what we can to protect those city trees and trying to do more every day."