Retro game store opening on Penticton's Main Street

Photo: Melanie Eksal Trevor Sparreboom and store mascot Halo the cat, is hoping to open up his new shop, Game Cave Videogames & Amusements, in early October in Penticton.

There’s plenty to find at the Game Cave Videogames & Amusements on Main Street in Penticton: after all, the shelves are lined with Trevor Sparreboom’s 18-year collection.

“I’ve been buying and selling online since 2002,” said Sparreboom, Saturday, as he continued to unbox and organize merchandise at his brand new store.

Many of the treasures for sale at Game Gave - such as NES systems, Super Nintendos and other gaming systems in their original boxes - Sparreboom has amassed over the years through buying and selling online.

“The online sales really took off,” he said.

But with a full basement and lots of treasures, Sparreboom knew it was time to open up a storefront, putting aside the online business for now.

“The more I thought about it, the more it made sense,” he said. “I’ve been married for 20 years, and my wife has always known that this is what I’ve truly wanted to do.”

With thousands of games and hundreds of refurbished consoles, Sparreboom has spent his summer organizing and now pricing the items for sale in his new storefront, which is gearing up for an early October opening.

“I’ve gone through and cleaned and refurbished and fully tested everything,” he said. “Everything from Super Nintendo 64, (Sega) Genesis, Dreamcast, Sega Saturn … lots of consoles.”

And having witnessed the positive response through social media, Sparreboom knows the public is excited and is now working in overdrive to get the store open.

“People always love the retro game stuff,” he said. “It’s kind of what we grew up with. It brings back a lot of memories.”

While not set in stone, Sparreboom believes he’ll open shop from 10 a,m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will offer buying, selling and trading for either cash or store credit.

Game Cave Videogames & Amusements is located at 464 Main St.