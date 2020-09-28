A few more weeks of sunshine in Penticton mean a last chance for outdoor mild-weather adventures

Photo: Casey Richardson

"More to explore” is a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton, a follow up to the popular "Tourists in your own town" series. Watch for it Monday mornings.

With this year’s last bit of warm weather and sunshine just around the corner, there’s still plenty to do in Penticton’s beautiful outdoors.

And Penticton Golf & Country Club general manager Guy Dow has seen first hand locals that locals and tourists are taking advantage of the Okanagan’s great fall weather.

“We’re definitely staying busy! We’ll continue (this) week for sure with the great weather,” he said. “The only downside for us is the days are getting shorter for daylight.”

And with plenty of outdoor space, it’s easy to practice social distancing while golfing.

“We’re just asking people not to arrive too early,” explained Dow, adding guests are asked to book their game ahead of time.

If you happen to miss your chance for a round of golf this week, not to worry: Dow says the course won’t be closing up for the season any time soon.

“Our intention is to stay open until it snows,” he said, adding he hopes to reach at least December before the Okanagan sees any snow.

And there’s still plenty of time for a wine tour after your morning round of golf, with Hoodoo Adventures’ guided bike tours to local wineries and breweries booking up fast.

“We usually keep operating … up until almost the end of October,” said co-owner Lyndie Hill, adding the company has seen a major increase in foot traffic after smoke from wildfires in the United States cleared.

The Velo Vino Cycle Wine Tour has remained one of the company’s most popular tours.

“We love pairing wine with adventure,” Hill said with a laugh.

Bike, kayak and stand-up paddle boarding rentals are still available, as well as shuttles to various trails including Myra Canyon and Glenfir Chute Lake.

“We’re pretty much full operation right now,” said Hill, adding biking and mountain biking has seemed to be the most popular adventure.

“Everybody loves the KVR!” said Hill. “Both KVR and mountain biking.”

Climbing and hiking tours are still running, but for those who prefer to climb indoors, Hill said the rock climbing wall is available.

Hoodoo Adventures is currently offering specials on group tours, limited to those within their social bubble.

“We call it ‘Adventure in Your Bubble,’” said Hill. Two guests in a group of six people will be free.

Visit hoodooadventures.ca or call 250-492-3888 for more details.