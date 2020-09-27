163477
162225
Penticton  

Three individuals arrested by RCMP after shooting on Saturday in Keremeos

Man shot, three arrested

- | Story: 311755

Three individuals have been arrested and one man is in hospital following a shooting incident in Keremeos on Saturday, Sept. 26.

RCMP Southeast District media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey confirmed the victim was taken to a local medical clinic immediately after the incident, suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

He was then transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for advanced medical treatment. 

RCMP do not believe public safety is at risk, and the ongoing criminal investigation has been handed over to the Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) with support from Keremeos RCMP.

More information is expected to be released on Monday. 

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

162993
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4280209
#307 710 Stockwell Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$485,000
more details
160736




Send us your News Tips!


162479


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Penticton SPCA >


162180


Abandoned places

Galleries
Check out these eerie abandoned places.
Tom Hanks helped finance Forrest Gump scenes
Showbiz
Tom Hanks dug deep to help finance some parts of his beloved...
Dogs curious about phone on the ground
Must Watch
What’s that?  
Contactless delivery goes to the squirrel
Must Watch
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
161910