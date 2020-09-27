Three individuals arrested by RCMP after shooting on Saturday in Keremeos

Photo: Contributed

Three individuals have been arrested and one man is in hospital following a shooting incident in Keremeos on Saturday, Sept. 26.

RCMP Southeast District media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey confirmed the victim was taken to a local medical clinic immediately after the incident, suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

He was then transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for advanced medical treatment.

RCMP do not believe public safety is at risk, and the ongoing criminal investigation has been handed over to the Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) with support from Keremeos RCMP.

More information is expected to be released on Monday.