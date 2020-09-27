The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a sweet street cat ready for a loving home

Casey Richardson

“For a little street boy, he has really learned how to shine.”

Bob is a three to four year old young male cat with Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), who was rescued from the streets alongside other cats who were never looked after.

“He is in tip top shape,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said. “He’s just looking for somebody who has the time and patience to really show him what love is and show him how great love is.”

FIV does not affect Bob’s health, but it does mean the owner will have to take a little more care in looking after him.

“If you’d like to know more about this condition, please feel free to shoot us a text or an email, we’d love to answer questions.”

Bob is set up with shots, dental and medical and is house and litter box trained. He will need a bit of help with grooming and fur care.

“We’re really looking forward to finding his forever home, he deserves it more than anybody,” Byer said.

Anyone interested in learning more about Bob can send an email to [email protected] or text Byer at 250-488-3226.