Summerland Farmers & Crafters Market is having it’s last day on Sunday.

Photo: Facebook

If you're looking to grab fresh produce in Summerland, Sunday the 27 of Sept. is the very last day for the farmers and crafters market.

The facebook page reported nearly 5,000 market-goers that have come this season and stalls attending weekly from 20-25 local vendors.

The market is in the arena parking lot at 8820 Jubilee Avenue East, selling fresh produce, crafts, preserves/vinegars, honey and more.

Summerland's only market is inviting shoppers to come down from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and say a last hi/bye for this season.