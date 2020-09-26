163477
163250
Penticton  

Summerland Farmers & Crafters Market is having it’s last day on Sunday.

Market having their last day

- | Story: 311723

If you're looking to grab fresh produce in Summerland, Sunday the 27 of Sept. is the very last day for the farmers and crafters market.

The facebook page reported nearly 5,000 market-goers that have come this season and stalls attending weekly from 20-25 local vendors.

The market is in the arena parking lot at 8820 Jubilee Avenue East, selling fresh produce, crafts, preserves/vinegars, honey and more. 

Summerland's only market is inviting shoppers to come down from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and say a last hi/bye for this season.

 

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161718
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4271659
2-140 Mills Rd
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$550,000
more details
162103




Send us your News Tips!


162479


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Penticton SPCA >


162435


Cake fails

Galleries
Baking fails taken to the next level.
Golf fail
Must Watch
Man hits gold ball and it goes backwards…
David Beckham hoping to profit off beekeeping hobby by selling honey
Showbiz
David Beckham is reportedly planning to sell his own range of...
English Bulldog puppy loves his new bed
Must Watch
Chunk, a 4-month-old English Bulldog puppy, just got himself a...
My wife during pregnancy (1st Trimester) | Dude Dad
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162851
161944