DriveBC is warning motorists of pooling water between Merritt and Hope

Photo: DriveBC DriveBC shares image of water pooling on the Coquihalla via twitter.

Water is pooling on the Coquihalla Highway Saturday morning, with rain falling over the area.

Motorists are advised of pooling water between Merritt and Hope and DriveBC is reporting multiple vehicle crashes between the Portia Chain Up area and the Zopkios Brake Check.

The Ministry of Transportation says vehicles are at risk of hydroplaning.

The current speed limit has been dropped to 80 km/h through the variable speed corridor.