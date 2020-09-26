163477
Penticton  

Tips to keep spiders out of your home

Influx of spiders

- | Story: 311682

Casey Richardson

“It’s just been an unreal year for spiders in general.”

Black widows and other spiders have been showing up in full force this year, with Okanagan residents reporting many in their homes on social media.

“Sometimes insect population have peaks and valleys as the years go on,” Oshoowa Doorn, a

Pest Control Technician for Pest Detective said, adding that he’s received many more calls for help. 

As the weather turns colder, more unwelcome guests will be looking for a warm place to hide out. It can be easy to accidentally bring them in without knowing it. 

Doorn suggests checking everything you bring in to the house, making sure there’s no sign of spiders or egg sacks. Especially if you’ve taken in items that have been sitting outside or in a shed or garage. 

“Making sure if you’re going into your shed, try wearing a pair of gloves,” he said. “And making sure you’re not disturbing webs.”

Keep the area around the home clear of wood piles and debris and the grass cut short, places where spiders are likely to hang out. 

Also eliminating bugs around the property that spiders will feast eat, check to make sure there’s no ant hills or colonies. Once the food source is gone, they’re likely to leave to find a better place to hunt. 

“The best thing people can do is get a treatment with a residual product around your house to put a barrier between the living space and outside world,” Doors said. He reports having a lot less pest calls from houses that prepared with the spray in spring versus those that didn’t. 

If a spider does get in, pest control recommends catch and release outdoors or killing it with a flyswatter to keep your distance.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4279854
#304 2760 Auburn Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$415,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


162787


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Gray
Gray Penticton SPCA >


160189


TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics of the week!
TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Nancy Cartwright does her 7 Simpsons characters in under 40 seconds
Must Watch
Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson.
Pup fails at trying to steal owner’s shoe through doggy door
Must Watch
It looks like this person has found the missing shoe that they...
Ray Fisher returning for Justice League reshoot
Showbiz
Ray Fisher will reportedly return for reshoots Zack Snyder is...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
162225