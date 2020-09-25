163139
Penticton  

Parks Canada says 'not us' regarding new blocked road in proposed national park area

Parks Canada says they are not behind a new road blockade on Mount Kobau within the proposed national park boundaries in the South Okanagan. 

In a news release Friday, Parks Canada explained that a road on private property adjacent to the Fairview-Cawston road that links to Mount Kobau had been blocked by the owner. 

"While the area in question falls within the working boundary for the proposed national park reserve, Parks Canada has no jurisdiction or involvement in this matter," they wrote. 

"The federal government has no jurisdiction over property rights on privately owned land within or adjacent to national parks. This will remain the case for the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan."

Speculation on social media in recent days had linked the new blockade to Parks Canada. 

