Penticton  

Okanagan photographer captures new life growing in charred forest left by the Christie Mountain wildfire

Life grows after wildfire

Life finds a way, even after a wildfire. 

Okanagan photographer Mike Biden went for a hike this week in the area south of Penticton that was the heart of the Christie Mountain wildfire at its peak, and spotted a delightful colour amongst the charred trees: Green.

The area is already regenerating, with new sprouts pushing through the ash carpeting the forest floor and growing around the base of trees left scorched by the blaze.

Natural Resources Canada explains that wildfires rejuvenate ecosystems.  

"[Wildfires] release valuable nutrients stored in the litter on the forest floor. They open the forest canopy to sunlight, which stimulates new growth," reads their informational website.

Biden called the sight "remarkable."

