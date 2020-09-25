Puppies, horses among 97 animals seized by BC SPCA from Princeton property

Chelsea Powrie

The BC SCPA is now caring for 97 badly neglected animals seized from a known animal hoarder in Princeton Wednesday.

Forty-three puppies, 24 adult and senior dogs, 27 horses and three cats were rescued after a complaint was received about animals in distress.

“The animals were living in an extremely poor environment, with lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and were exposed to injurious objects,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

“Some of the animals were being kept on short chains with no visible access to water, and many of the animals are underweight or emaciated.”

The dogs and puppies are a range of breeds and breed crosses, including Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, poodles and Australian cattle dogs. One of the litters of puppies is being treated for possible distemper while others are being treated for other medical issues.

Many of the dogs and cats are being treated at SPCA facilities in Penticton and Kelowna, while some are being transferred to the Lower Mainland.

The horses are being cared for in Armstrong, and unfortunately, two may need to be euthanized because of their dire health.

Moriarty said the person they seized the animals from is well known to the BC SPCA.

“We have definitely had dealings with this individual before and have seized numerous animals from her. It is extremely frustrating because she frequently moves between properties and is known to hide animals from authorities.”

None of the animals are currently available for adoption, as they are still receiving round-the-clock veterinary care.

Donations to their mounting medical costs can be made here.