Hoodoo Adventures team member is climbing up the height of Everest to raise funds for a kids canoe trip

Photo: Hoodoo Adventures

A new fundraising initiative has one local adventure enthusiast raising funds to keep youth active and outdoors by participating in the "Everesting for Kids" campaign.

Nathalie Long, the events coordinator for Hoodoo Adventures in Penticton, will be climbing the equivalent of 8,848 meters, (which is the height of Mount Everest) to raise money for kids' canoe expeditions next spring.

Hoping to raise enough to take 100 kids on excursions next year, Long took up the challenge while also aiming to raise awareness on the importance of getting into nature. Long will be taking on the challenge during thanksgiving weekend, and will have her progress going live on the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society website on Oct. 9-10.

"While we are all thinking about our turkey dinners this Thanksgiving, Nathalie will be climbing the equivalent of Everest... No sleeping and 8848 meters of elevation gain!" Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures, said in a press release. "She wanted to do something that would make a statement and inspire kids and we think this is just amazing."

Long recently took part in the TV Series, The World's Toughest Race on Amazon Prime. Next year Penticton and area will be hosting Expedition Canada in the Adventure Racing World Series with Nathalie and the Hoodoo Adventures team at the helm. She wants to ensure that cost is not a barrier to giving youth an outdoor education.

"We are so excited to use the sport of adventure racing as a tool to show kids how they can challenge themselves and learn more about the amazing area they live in through outdoor experiences and expeditions." Lyndie added.

"I chose the Everesting Challenge as I didn't want to pick something too easy, or something I would do on a normal weekend anyway." Long said.

The local adventure racer can be found running and biking hundreds of kilometres through the mountains each week.

"It would have to be something that I would have to push through and something that challenges me greatly to prove my commitment to the cause. I'm hoping that by doing this challenge I can also inspire kids and show them that once you set your mind to do something, you can do anything and everything."

Support for the Everesting for Kids fundraiser, and to help Hoodoo Adventures and the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society to get more kids outdoors can be found online on the go get funding site.

As well, anyone interested in finding out more on completing the Everesting Challenge, as a way to raise funds for your school, family or sports team to take part in a canoe expedition in the Okanagan, can contact Hoodoo Adventures Youth Program team at [email protected]