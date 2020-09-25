Fitness centres in Penitcton have had to make price adjustments after drops in attendance

Photo: Pixabay

Gyms are back open, but are Pentictonites returning?

Fitness centres in Penticton have seen a loss in memberships and attendance after reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown. Limited numbers in classes and tighter cleaning mandates have translated into an increase in membership prices at some studios.

City Centre Fitness has had to make a small increase in price. Their drop-in used to be eight dollars and they've now moved to ten.

“We have raised our regular prices a little bit, although specials are the same. We're just trying to get our numbers back up there,” owner Kirby Layng said. “We're probably about 30 per cent down in people coming in.”

"We don't have the same amount of people. If anything, we have a lot of senior population here in our gym so we're kind of not seeing those people, they're not quite ready."

Oranj Fitness also saw people who didn’t return after their full reopening in mid-July, with mostly their senior members keeping memberships suspended.

“There were some guests that still wanted to remain suspended ... as a whole that studio is probably down about 25 per cent in membership,” said Sheila Chutskoff, co-founder and CEO.

Both she and Layng also reported that even with membership numbers being down, capacity restrictions keeps their gyms full.

City Centre has kept the facility open for their normal full hours to help keep the gym from reaching capacity.

“We’ve only ran into a couple problems with the after-work crowd having too many people wanting to come,” Layng said.

Oranj studio said they’ve been busy, with the classes at almost full capacity since the limits were placed.

"It actually cut the amount of people we can service by about 30 to 40 per cent per class. So our classes are still really busy.”

Chutskoff decided to raise prices for memberships company-wide, due to needing more staff to run more additional clases after class sizes were cut, and cleaning protocols that take up more time.

“Our price jump was not extensive, it ranged depending on the studio from five dollars per month up to 20 dollars more per month. We definitely tried to make it as reasonable as we could,” she said.

“I'm sure there was some members that weren't able to come back, especially in the regions we were at. Lots of people have lost their jobs, been laid off."

Valerie Turner is one such member who decided membership was no longer affordable. She was previously on a membership promotional rate she thought was permanent. She said her promotional rate was cancelled when the studio was allowed to re-open and she saw a jump from $108 per month including childcare to $139 per month.

“I just felt like it's no longer an option for us. I was upset by it," Turner said.

She said it was hard for her to not be able to return to her favourite gym, where it became one of the few safe places she could connect with friends, some of whom she said have also not been able to return with the new pricing.

Chutskoff said it's simply more expensive to run a business, especially a gym, during COVID-19.

“I think every business is running into that, the model that you ran your business at does not exist anymore coming out of COVID.”