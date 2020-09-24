163139
Penticton donating a bike locker for GoByBike Week

With GoByBike launching on Sept. 24, the City of Penticton has donated a secure way to keep bikes safe as citizens are encouraged pedal rather than drive.

A storage locker space on Ellis Street has been added as a potential prize for participants in the the week-long event.

“This bike locker comes at an opportune time for both the proposed Lake-to-Lake Cycling Route and the GoByBike Week,”  said Blake Laven, director of development services for the City said in a press release.

“Cycling is a healthy, enjoyable and efficient way of travelling our city. We are happy to offer a storage space for residents who want to explore this alternative means of transportation.”

The tenth annual event, kicking off Sept. 28, encourages community members and cyclists to opt for biking as their mode of transportation during the week. Only registered participants will be eligible for prizes such as the storage locker. 

Cyclists interested in renting out a locker for their bike can contact City Hall at 250-490-2400. The cost for one storage locker is $10 per month for the first year, with three spots available.

GoByBike Week information and registration to participate in this event is available on www.gobybikebc.ca/penticton.

