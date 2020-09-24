The United Way annual drive thru breakfast in Penticton is hoping to see participants dig deep this year to help out

Photo: Contributed

Drive-thru and dig deep this year to help out the United Way at the ninth annual South Okanagan United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, during an especially difficult year.

Attendees will move through a safely transformed breakfast drive-thru experience on Oct. 8 in exchange for donations to support social programs throughout the Southern Interior community.

Running from 6:30 to 9 a.m., the loaded by-donation breakfast bag is a $50 value, including a hot breakfast wrap & hashbrown patty for the first 750 people, Tim Hortons coffee and Timbits, Cobbs Bread baked treat, IGA grocery bag, and more.

The bags will contain hidden prizes, including the ‘golden ticket’, a $1,000 Invest Your Way Prize from Valley First. Grand prize winners will be asked to drive off into a different area to be given their prize.

Jude Brunt, the Events and Special Projects Manager for Southern Interior United Way, said this year people will be asked to stay in their cars.

“They will be given the same great breakfast bag that we've always had with our goodies and everything. All the other bits and pieces they will still have, just delivered in a slightly different, contactless way,” Brunt said.

All volunteers will be wearing masks, sanitization stations will be set up throughout the drive-thru lineup and company booths will be spread further apart.

“We'd love to have a few more volunteers, either on the day before to help set up and the morning off to commit for the whole event.”

The drive thru will be limiting the number of volunteers that are involved this year, making sure to only have a single shift of volunteers rather than a change in shift.

“Which means a slightly bigger commitment from a fewer number of people but we know that Penticton is going to step up to that.”

Brunt added that the "generosity of the community has been amazing," but without as many community events to take donations, they’re in need of people to help out as much as they can.

“We're really hoping that everyone digs deep this year because the need is just going through the roof, it's greater than ever.”

Participants will also be tossing their donations into a big rubbermaid container, "which is similar to how we've done it before,” according to Brunt.

Last year donations totalled just over $25,000 at the breakfast, and the organization hopes to see donations reach up to $20,000 this year.

"If we can smash it then that would be amazing," Brunt said.

Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to send an email to [email protected]

More information and sign up for breakfast bags can be found on the United Way website.