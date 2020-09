Photo: Facebook

The NDP have announced their candidate for the open Boundary-Similkameen seat in the upcoming provincial election.

Roly Russell, Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary director for rural Grand Forks, has been given the nod.

The announcement comes two days after the Liberal party announced their candidate for the riding, Oliver councillor Petra Veintimilla. Current MLA Linda Larson, Liberal, is retiring.

More to come.