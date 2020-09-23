162805
163216
Penticton  

RDOS regional grant applications now open for 2021

Regional grants available

- | Story: 311463

Applications for grant-in-aid applications through the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are now open for 2021. 

Grants are offered for local non-profit societies and community organizations to provide financial assistance to "organizations providing cultural, charitable, sporting, recreational or service activities," and the district receives about 50-60 applications each year. 

In 2020, the RDOS alotted $30,000 to the South Okanagan Community Foundation and $800 to the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team. 

New applications are now being accepted, with a deadline of Oct. 30. Eligible applicants will be permitted to provide a brief, 10-minute maximum presentation to the board on Nov. 12. 

Applications from individuals, industrial, commercial or business undertakings are not permitted.

For more information, call the RDOS at 250-492-0237 or email [email protected] 

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163261
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4276474
2133 Ensign Quay
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$815,000
more details
161681




Send us your News Tips!


162616


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Leah
Leah Penticton SPCA >


160619


Awesome facts

Galleries
Interesting…
Awesome facts (2)
Galleries
Cat has a crazy deep meow
Must Watch
Cat has condition that makes his meow very, very deep.
Selena Gomez: ‘I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt’
Showbiz
Selena Gomez made a conscious decision to try and change her...
Dog enjoying his squeaky toy
Must Watch
Mom doesn’t seem to mind the constant squeaking.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
161944