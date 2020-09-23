RDOS regional grant applications now open for 2021

Photo: Contributed RDOS accepting grant applications from local community groups.

Applications for grant-in-aid applications through the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are now open for 2021.

Grants are offered for local non-profit societies and community organizations to provide financial assistance to "organizations providing cultural, charitable, sporting, recreational or service activities," and the district receives about 50-60 applications each year.

In 2020, the RDOS alotted $30,000 to the South Okanagan Community Foundation and $800 to the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team.

New applications are now being accepted, with a deadline of Oct. 30. Eligible applicants will be permitted to provide a brief, 10-minute maximum presentation to the board on Nov. 12.

Applications from individuals, industrial, commercial or business undertakings are not permitted.

For more information, call the RDOS at 250-492-0237 or email [email protected]