Independent investigations Office looking into 'serious' injury in Penticton RCMP cells that sent a man to hospital

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident in Penticton to determine whether RCMP were involved in injuries suffered by a man in custody.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, police were called to reports of an intoxicated man in the yard of a home in the 90-block of Okanagan Avenue East.

The man was arrested for causing a disturbance and taken to the Penticton RCMP detachment.

While in a cell, the man suffered injuries described by RCMP as "serious" and an ambulance was called. The man was taken to hospital, where he remains.

IIO BC will now determine whether police caused the injuries. RCMP will not be releasing more information while the investigation is underway.