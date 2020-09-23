Penticton arson suspect arrested thanks to tips from public

Photo: Contributed Suspect arrested after arson.

A suspect caught on surveillance camera has been arrested in connection with a large garage fire at a residence on Martin Street in late August.

Police released an image of the man in mid-September and, thanks to numerous tips from the public, identified and arrested him. Police have not released his name.

According to Const. James Grandy, the arrest took place Sept. 18. The suspect was later released on an undertaking to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 28.

Charges are being considered by BC Prosecution Service.

