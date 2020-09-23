Man suing province for $35k after alleged burn sustained while imprisoned at Okanagan Correctional Centre

Photo: Contributed

A Prince George man is suing the province for $35,000 over an alleged incident behind bars at Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Travis Ryan Hennesy's claim was filed on Sept. 22, 2020 at the Penticton registry. He had most recently been before the courts facing charges for fraud and theft relating to a 2019 crime spree that spanned Quesnel to Kamloops to Vernon to Penticton, for which he received one year of jail time.

In his sparsely-worded suit, Hennessy alleges that he "was burned on right arm by kettle" at the prison.

He asks for $25,000 for "scaring," likely a misspelling of scarring, plus $10,000 for "pain and suffering."

Hennessy alleges the incident took place on July 15, 2020.