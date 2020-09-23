Nude man spotted repeatedly on Summerland trail

Photo: District of Summerland

RCMP in Summerland are seeking more information about a man prone to wandering naked around the colloquially-named "Full Frontal" biking and hiking trail on Conkle Mountain.

Sgt. Dave Preston said a report came in over the weekend about a nude male in the public area.

"I would strongly encourage people to contact local RCMP, for something like this," Preston said. "The report indicated that several other people saw this."

He hopes that anyone with information about the man, including photographs, will come forward to RCMP.

Chatter on social media indicates the man has been a staple on the trails for a while, with some commenters arguing he is harmless while others are alarmed. A woman posted this weekend that she saw him, and identified him as under 60 years of age, above six feet in height and with a silver penis ring.

In the District of Summerland 2019 official Trails Master Plan, one of the public feedback comments published noted the man as well.

"The male 'full frontal' hiker on Conkle needs to be dealt with if Conkle is promoted for families. I saw him three times too many this year," reads the unattributed comment.

Summerland RCMP can be reached at 250-494-7416.