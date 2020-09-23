162805
Penticton  

Osoyoos model railroad wins TripAdvisor award

Mini railway wins big award

The Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad has a new feather in its cap. 

This week, international travel website TripAdvisor informed the team a the "world class miniature wonderland" that they had landed in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide as part of the 2020 Travellers Awards. 

The results are based on data gathered from TripAdvisor rankings and reviews. 

"Totally unexpected and totally awesome for a small company in the Okanagan Valley and we want to thank all of our visitors who took the time to rate us so highly," the team wrote in a press release. 

"Without you we could not have achieved this highly coveted award."

Find out more about the Osoyoos Railroad here

