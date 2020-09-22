Okanagan Valley Winemakers are starting to harvest, although the past week of smoke has delayed ripening of some grapes

Casey Richardson

Winemakers in the Okanagan Valley have started harvesting their grapes for the season. But after the heavy smoke coverage last week, the progression of ripening has slowed down on some grapes.

“Harvest is looking great so far, we’re about two weeks behind from last year,” Katie O’Kell, the winemaker for Serendipity Winery said. “I’m very anxious to get the grapes in but obviously we’ve got to let them do their time.”

O’Kell added that the grapes aren’t experiencing changes in taste due to the smoke, but it keeps them on the vines longer.

“I’ve been growing grapes here since 2000 and we’ve had many years with heavy some for weeks on end, and it hasn’t shown up in the grapes,” Dick Lancaster, the owner and winemaker for Black Widow Winery.

“The smoke reduces the temperature and slows down the ripening, but it doesn’t have any taint on the grapes.”

Jacqueline Kemp, the winemaker for Therapy Vineyards is seeing the same effects.

“We had a little bit of a slow start. We actually just finished picking our sparkling bubbles, still wines for 2020 last week. We’re on a little bit of a pause right now,” Kemp said, adding that the other varieties won’t be picked for a couple weeks.

The high level smoke does not carry any ash, meaning it won’t transfer onto the grapes or into the soil. However the complete blockout of the sun changes what the grapes are doing.

“Our [normally] cold nights allow the acid level to stay high in the grapes and then the hot days allow for the sugar accumulation. With the smoke it becomes like a thermal blanket… which means it’s just warm,” O’Kell said.

“The UV with the sun wasn’t coming through so we weren't getting photosynthesis so we’re lucky it's cleared up,” Kemp added.

The winemakers we’re all happy to see the sun come through, hoping for a hot fall to help finish off the ripening of the grapes.