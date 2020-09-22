Feature film seeking background actors in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay

An upcoming feature film shooting in Penticton is seeking background actors, offering a chance for locals to spot themselves on the silver screen.

The film Change of Pace, directed by longtime Clint Eastwood collaborator Stephen Campanelli and starring Will & Grace alumnus Eric McCormack, begins filming in town in late September.

Extras are needed for various scenes in early October.

"Due to our COVID-19 safe filming procedures we are looking for groups of people who are in a 'covid-bubble'. Families, roommates, siblings, etc. All ages may apply," reads the casting call.

The film is described as a coming-of-age tale, and shooting locations will include such iconic Penticton locations as Skaha Beach, Pen High, the SS Sicamous and the South Okanagan Events Centre.

All applicants will be asked to fill out a photo release/waiver form, a COVID-19 declaration form and provide contact tracing information when they sign in. Hygiene and social distancing procedures will be in place.

Interested parties can fill out an application here.