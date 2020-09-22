163024
162388
Penticton  

Feature film seeking background actors in Penticton

Want to be in a movie?

- | Story: 311317

An upcoming feature film shooting in Penticton is seeking background actors, offering a chance for locals to spot themselves on the silver screen. 

The film Change of Pacedirected by longtime Clint Eastwood collaborator Stephen Campanelli and starring Will & Grace alumnus Eric McCormack, begins filming in town in late September. 

Extras are needed for various scenes in early October. 

"Due to our COVID-19 safe filming procedures we are looking for groups of people who are in a 'covid-bubble'. Families, roommates, siblings, etc. All ages may apply," reads the casting call. 

The film is described as a coming-of-age tale, and shooting locations will include such iconic Penticton locations as Skaha Beach, Pen High, the SS Sicamous and the South Okanagan Events Centre.

All applicants will be asked to fill out a photo release/waiver form, a COVID-19 declaration form and provide contact tracing information when they sign in. Hygiene and social distancing procedures will be in place. 

Interested parties can fill out an application here

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161718
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4225924
211 710 Rutland Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$277,500
more details




Send us your News Tips!


162162


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janie
Janie Penticton SPCA >


154284


Cozy places

Galleries
Happy first day of Fall! Check out these very inviting spaces.
Cozy places (2)
Galleries
Man proudly shows off fence
Must Watch
Man builds a fence to keep his dog in the yard..
Chace Crawford turned down opportunity to become a Chippendales dancer
Showbiz
Chace Crawford politely turned down an offer to become a...
Kitty high five ends with a fail
Must Watch
Oh no.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161012
161910