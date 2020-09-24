Penticton has a third candidate for MLA as Libertarian announces

Photo: Contributed Keith MacIntyre is running in the Penticton riding as a Libertarian in the upcoming provincial election

Penticton now has a third MLA candidate with Okanagan School of the Arts president Keith MacIntyre officially throwing his hat in the ring as the BC Libertarian candidate.

MacIntyre will join NDP Toni Boot and incumbent Liberal Dan Ashton in the fray, once he gathers the remaining required 75 signatures to file the nomination papers with Elections BC. He has already been acclaimed by the party.

“I am humbled by the support from Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, and Peachland this week after I announced my intention to run for the BC Libertarian Party. While many had not heard of the party, after learning how the party advocates for smaller and more accountable government, lower taxes, and more freedom, they immediately gave me their support. Decisions being made in Victoria aren’t always right for the Okanagan," reads a statement from MacIntyre.

He explained his dismay at "the state of partisan politics," calling this election "challenging."

"We will not be able to discuss in person over Thanksgiving dinner with our families, or in a pub after 10 p.m. I have faith that the constituents in the Penticton riding are looking for something different ... A vote for me sends a message to the two big parties in BC that we are disillusioned with both of them," MacIntyre wrote.

MacIntyre is the current president of the Okanagan School of the Arts and owner of Big Bear Software, calling Penticton home for 10 years.