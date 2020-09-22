163139
Domestic ducks will become a part of Oliver bylaw next month

There will be ducks

Ducks will be able to rest their feathers on Oliver property come next month, after much deliberation at council meetings. 

The Town council completed the first, second and third reading to amending the Animal Control Bylaw on Monday, moving to adopt the bylaw on the Oct. 13 meeting, allowing for domestic ducks to be kept on private property.  

The motion arose after a property owner wanted to house ducks instead of chickens on his property, which wasn't allowed. Council asked for further information before moving forward with the adoption. 

Allowance for ducks to be on property is not permitted for spaces under 500 square metres, includes a minimum enclosure of four square feet must happen per duck or chicken, and the housing will have to be ten feet from property lines. 

Composting of feces and clean pens for ducks and chickens is enforced to keep up odour control.

Councillors commended the staff on doing a great job with the changes made to the bylaw, adding it was really well written.

