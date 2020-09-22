162114
Tickets on sale for the 2020 Business Excellence Awards in Penticton

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards will be presented virtually and in person on Oct. 3, offering two choices for people to tune in to see the show. 

The 2020 Fire & Ice Celebration of Success, presented by Total Restoration Services, can have viewers watch live stream at restaurant partners around town or watch online from home.

The small capacity, live-streamed events at four Chamber partnering restaurants include the Barley Mill & Pub, Boston Pizza, Elks Lodge and The Nest. The Chamber will be selecting which restaurant you will be dining in.

Otherwise, viewers can choose to grab dinner to go and livestream from home, purchasing the virtual ticket option.

The $50 ticket includes pre-ordered dinner, complimentary beverage and chance to win a door prize. There is a maximum of six tickets per business, asking for groups to purchase tickets within their 'social bubble'.  

More information on the event and ticket purchases can be made online.

