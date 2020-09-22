162114
Penticton  

BC Liberals announce Oliver councillor Petra Veintimilla as Boundary-Similkameen candidate

Veintimilla running for MLA

Oliver councillor Petra Veintimilla has been tapped as the Boundary-Similkameen candidate for the Liberal party in the upcoming BC election. 

Veintimilla fills the spot of retiring current MLA Linda Larson. She is currently in the midst of her second term on town council. 

The announcement comes after former mayor Ron Hovanes expressed his interest in the nomination. 

Other parties have yet to announce their nominations in the riding. 

