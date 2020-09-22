GoByBike Week kicking off

Photo: Contributed

Penticton & Area Cycling Association is hosting Penticton’s 10th annual GoByBike Week Penticton, formerly known as the Bike to Work & School Week.

This year's event will take place from Sept. 28 – Oct. 4. The main goal of the program is to encourage and facilitate participation by first time commuter cyclists and celebrate all commuter cyclists by creating an atmosphere that recognizes their accomplishments and encourages sustained positive behaviours.

GoByBike Week was postponed in the spring and has had to undergo many changes to make it align with the prevailing COVID 19 safety protocols this fall.

All registered participants for this year's event will be given a Pedal Perks discount card to be used at various businesses around town. This GoByBike Week is focused on encouraging participants to ride, through events like Ride the Route and Snap Your Bike Photo Challenge, where participants have to explore Penticton by bike and snap a picture to enter to win $1000’s of dollars in prizes.

Schools will be participating again as well with a variety of classroom activities and events. Skaha Middle school has a new set of class bikes that it will be getting its students out on.

To cap off the week, there will be a Bike Show and Shine at the Penticton Safety Village for families, were kids can bring their decorated bikes and practice riding the roads and parents can learn about E-Bikes, cargo bike, bike safety, or get their bike tuned up by Freedom Bike Shop.

For more local event details see gobybikebc.ca/Penticton. Participants must be registered to be eligible for prizes.