162805
163273
Penticton  

GoByBike Week kicking off

Bike week launching

- | Story: 311217

Penticton & Area Cycling Association is hosting Penticton’s 10th annual GoByBike Week Penticton, formerly known as the Bike to Work & School Week.

This year's event will take place from Sept. 28 – Oct. 4. The main goal of the program is to encourage and facilitate participation by first time commuter cyclists and celebrate all commuter cyclists by creating an atmosphere that recognizes their accomplishments and encourages sustained positive behaviours.

GoByBike Week was postponed in the spring and has had to undergo many changes to make it align with the prevailing COVID 19 safety protocols this fall.

All registered participants for this year's event will be given a Pedal Perks discount card to be used at various businesses around town. This GoByBike Week is focused on encouraging participants to ride, through events like Ride the Route and Snap Your Bike Photo Challenge, where participants have to explore Penticton by bike and snap a picture to enter to win $1000’s of dollars in prizes.

Schools will be participating again as well with a variety of classroom activities and events. Skaha Middle school has a new set of class bikes that it will be getting its students out on.

To cap off the week, there will be a Bike Show and Shine at the Penticton Safety Village for families, were kids can bring their decorated bikes and practice riding the roads and parents can learn about E-Bikes, cargo bike, bike safety, or get their bike tuned up by Freedom Bike Shop.

For more local event details see gobybikebc.ca/Penticton. Participants must be registered to be eligible for prizes.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161681
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4268081
#45 615 Glenmeadows Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$649,900
more details
162508




Send us your News Tips!


162787


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janie
Janie Penticton SPCA >


161329


Ellen DeGeneres addresses misconduct allegations in chat show premiere monologue

Showbiz
Ellen DeGeneres addressed the workplace misconduct allegations against her and her team in a monologue that opened season 18 of...
Motivational Monday- September 21, 2020
Galleries
Give yourself a little pep talk today, you deserve it!
Great Dane dog sad he can’t go out and play
Must Watch
Looks like Bruce Wayne, an adorable Great Dane, really wants to...
Stevie Nicks: ‘Losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg is like losing my mother’
Showbiz
Stevie Nicks has lamented that she never got to "stand in...
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020
Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161012
162225