162805
162243
Penticton  

Liberal and NDP showdown set for Penticton

Contentious riding heats up

- | Story: 311200

In the upcoming snap provincial election, the Penticton riding is shaping up to be a battleground between incumbent Liberal MLA Dan Ashton and NDP challenger Toni Boot, current mayor of Summerland. 

Ashton was full of frustration Monday morning when Premier John Horgan announced the province would be going to the polls October 24. 

"This is about the NDP trying to garner a majority during probably the worst crisis that British Columbia, Canada and probably the world has ever faced other than the world wars," Ashton said. 

"There's an awful lot of people that aren't working, and businesses having a heck of a hard time."

He said his run for re-election will focus on his record of service in the legislature since 2013. 

"I'm standing on everything that I've done. I was always taught: under promise, and over deliver," Ashton said. "I have a track record of doing what I say I was going to do. And I will continue to do that." 

Challenger Boot, who was in the news this summer for taking a forceful stance against confederate flags in her community, said she is eager for the campaign. She will be taking an official leave of absence from her duties as mayor of Summerland and a board member of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. Should she be elected, she will step down permanently. 

She said the timing of the election feels appropriate. 

"If we were one or two months into the pandemic, it would feel weird," Boot said.

"But we are several months into the pandemic, and we are very lucky here in British Columbia that we have such an able public health officer, and an able Minister of Health ... I carry the same confidence in how they have handled the pandemic of how they have handled the pandemic over the past many months forward into the next many months, including the month of October when we campaign and the election will be held."

Boot says the three key issues she will be championing in the riding are all related to the pandemic: Safe healthcare, especially for seniors; safety for kids in school and daycare so that parents can be confident to stay in the work force; and action on climate change without negatively impacting the economy. 

The NDP and Liberals have recently been the clear frontrunners in the Penticton riding, with Ashton garnering 14,470 votes in the 2017 election ahead of NDP challenger Tarik Sayeed's 7,874. 

Boot and Ashton are the only two candidates who have announced their intention to run so far. 

 

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4258919
3225 Shannon Lake Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$325,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


160619


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janie
Janie Penticton SPCA >


162546


Motivational Monday- September 21, 2020

Galleries
Give yourself a little pep talk today, you deserve it!
Great Dane dog sad he can’t go out and play
Must Watch
Looks like Bruce Wayne, an adorable Great Dane, really wants to...
Stevie Nicks: ‘Losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg is like losing my mother’
Showbiz
Stevie Nicks has lamented that she never got to "stand in...
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020
Galleries
It’s ok if you start drooling on your keyboard.
Monday Eats!- September 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162367
161910