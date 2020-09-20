Oliver council will be choosing between telecommunication tower renderings on Monday

Photo: Contributed One rendering of the proposed telecommunications tower The Town of Oliver will be reviewing the simulations of the proposed placement of the telecommunications tower at 6450 Spartan Street.

After the Council supported a resolution to proceed with siting a telecommunications tower with Roger Communications, they requested that photo simulations be provided to enable input to the type of tower.

On Monday, council will view mono-pole or tri-pole, and colour options for the construct, seeing which would blend the tower into the hillside as much as possible.

Council was required to direct staff for the public notification of disposition of land as outlined in the Community Charter; including authorization of the Town's signing authorities to endorse the agreement with Roger's Communication.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen must also be notified that the Town of Oliver has entered into an agreement with Rogers Communication Inc. and request that the public notification process proceed as outlined in RDOS Policy "Communication Towers/Antenna Systems Approval Process and Location & Design Guidelines.”

The Council will direct staff to advise Rogers Communications on the type/colour of the telecommunications tower.