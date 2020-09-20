The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland needs volunteers to help look after their pigs.

Casey Richardson

“We would love to have our little pigs friends make more new volunteer friends.”

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is looking for volunteers to come and help out around the pig pen. Cleaning the pasture, mucking the stall, fresh clean troughs and fresh water are needed to keep the animals well looked after

“Pigs are incredibly intelligent and some of them want nothing more than for you to sit in the dirt and give a good belly scratch,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said.

“We are so blessed to have so many animals to sit and just enjoy.”

Byer adds it’s a great opportunity for anyone who really wants to get to know a different animal.

Interested volunteers are invited to send Critteraid an email at [email protected]