Penticton  

Competitor for the virtual Boston marathon had a black bear running along with them in Oliver

The Boston Bearathon

Casey Richardson

“The bear story I call it. The bearathon.”

A couple of runners competing in the virtual Boston marathon had an unexpected visitor join them on the Oliver river channel paths on Sept. 12.

Ellis Andrews and his friend we’re doing their first loop of the day at 6:15 a.m. when they noticed a black bear up ahead. 

“We had this bear running along with us,” Andrews said. “It didn’t concern me very much.”

The group kept on their path, hoping to move along the full sized black bear.

“We yelled and clapped our hands, the bear would run a few metres and look back…. Would stand up, eat some berries, and run on and it continued like that for about ten minutes.” 

After the bear headed off into the bush, the runners didn’t have another sighting during their next loops around the same area. 

“If the bear would've turned around and actually come our way, then I would’ve been quite concerned,” Andrews said.  

While Andrews is an avid hiker and runner through BC and Alberta mountains, this is the closest he’s been to a bear. 

He added that an email group he’s a part of, which has 37 members all aged 70-79 that landed in the boston marathon qualified group we’re quite excited to see the videos of the encounter.

“They got quite the kick out of the bear cause it’s something the most of them never see,” 

“To experience one on a marathon is quite unusual.”

