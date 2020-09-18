163082
162117
Penticton  

The City of Penticton is asking for feedback from properties along the proposed bike route

Bike lane in last phase

- | Story: 310992

Penticton Council officially endorsed a bike lane route on Tuesday, running from Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake, although the cost of the project is still undetermined. 

The final part of the community engagement project will be determining the location of an “all ages and abilities”  bike route, now collecting feedback from the properties along the sections of roadway that could form the route. 

Properties along South Main Street, Atkinson Street, Fairview Road and Martin Street will receive a letter in the mail identifying their home or business as being located along the proposed preferred route.

“During this final phase of engagement, we’re looking to gather feedback from homes and businesses located along the proposed route with the goal of understanding any impacts that would influence the location and design of the route,” JoAnne Kleb, Engagement Strategist for the City of Penticton said in a press release. 

Feedback will be collected until Oct. 18, giving affected residents the opportunity to watch videos, participate in online information sessions, speak with staff and complete feedback forms to share their thoughts. 

Input from the entire community is invited by the city through a feedback form posted to the City’s engagement website – www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Printed copies are also available at City Hall, Monday through Friday from 9 am.. to 12 p.m, at the City’s engagement kiosk. 

“If you’ve been putting off providing feedback, or you’re someone who’s just learning about this project now, we encourage you to get involved in the process while the window for engagement remains open and staff are actively gathering feedback,” Kleb said, as council will be using the information for the decisions on location, design and implementation.

The City stated that during the final phase of engagement, cost estimates will be prepared based on the proposed preferred option. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4237430
B5b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$575,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willow
Willow Penticton SPCA >


161951


TGIF Gifs- September 18, 2020

Galleries
Moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Imaginative scuba driver mimes a comical explanation of a historic shipwreck
Must Watch
Lori Loughlin to serve two-month prison sentence in Victorville
Showbiz
Disgraced actress Lori Loughlin will serve her two-month prison...
He took a shower
Must Watch
Man jokes around during 7:00 pm when people cheer and bang pots...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158775
161944