The City of Penticton is asking for feedback from properties along the proposed bike route

Photo: Casey Richardson

Penticton Council officially endorsed a bike lane route on Tuesday, running from Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake, although the cost of the project is still undetermined.

The final part of the community engagement project will be determining the location of an “all ages and abilities” bike route, now collecting feedback from the properties along the sections of roadway that could form the route.

Properties along South Main Street, Atkinson Street, Fairview Road and Martin Street will receive a letter in the mail identifying their home or business as being located along the proposed preferred route.

“During this final phase of engagement, we’re looking to gather feedback from homes and businesses located along the proposed route with the goal of understanding any impacts that would influence the location and design of the route,” JoAnne Kleb, Engagement Strategist for the City of Penticton said in a press release.

Feedback will be collected until Oct. 18, giving affected residents the opportunity to watch videos, participate in online information sessions, speak with staff and complete feedback forms to share their thoughts.

Input from the entire community is invited by the city through a feedback form posted to the City’s engagement website – www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Printed copies are also available at City Hall, Monday through Friday from 9 am.. to 12 p.m, at the City’s engagement kiosk.

“If you’ve been putting off providing feedback, or you’re someone who’s just learning about this project now, we encourage you to get involved in the process while the window for engagement remains open and staff are actively gathering feedback,” Kleb said, as council will be using the information for the decisions on location, design and implementation.

The City stated that during the final phase of engagement, cost estimates will be prepared based on the proposed preferred option.