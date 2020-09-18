163082
The City of Penticton announced awarded funding to help construct new childcare facility

City grant adds childcare

The City of Penticton announced plans for a new childcare facility on Friday, thanks to the Child Care BC New Spaces Fund which awarded the capital grant application $2.9 million. The facility will be replacing the Edmonton Avenue Centre. 

OneSky community resources is in charge of design, construction and operations of the new building, and in partnering with the city will produce 116 further childcare spaces in Penticton.

“On behalf of Penticton City Council and parents of children who will benefit from the added childcare spaces, I’d like to thank the Province for this grant and the economic value it will bring through the construction of a new facility,” John Vassilaki, the Mayor of Penticton stated in a press release.

“OneSky is thrilled to be a part of this initiative with the City of Penticton and to support our community,” Tanya Behardien, OneSky Executive Director said in the press release. “Before COVID, we knew that more quality, affordable child care was an important need for families. We appreciate the support of the Province of BC to help improve this vital resource for families in Penticton.” 

The city announced they will also be looking at a zoning amendment to add ‘daycare’ as a permitted use in Kiwanis Park. Childcare is not currently permitted in the park, however two childcare facilities have been running in the area for the past 30 years. 

A proposal for a new childcare facility with interested community members will also be reviewed, more information regarding these will be provided later on. 

