Penticton gardens are being hit by a mysterious 'midnight gardener', taking off with flowers, trees and bushes

Photo: Contributed Lee Bridge's sunflowers before and after the garden attack

Penticton locals are getting fed up with waking up to find their gardens ravaged, flowers stolen and bushes hacked. Some have given the suspect(s) a name: The midnight gardener.

Shawnice Lauder-Blake, who lives on Heales Avenue, had her garden attacked recently.

“Unfortunately they went around and snipped my rose bushes over and over again. It started early July, and went on to about the middle of August. Anytime our roses produced bulbs they would be cut,” Lauder-Blake said.

Westminster Avenue has also reportedly been a hot spot for flowers, bushes and trees to be attacked, based on multiple recent social media posts.

“After speaking with Garden Works on how my rose bushes were cut, they said it was most likely to transplant them, as they were cut sideways,"

“They would steal my bulbs, before they were even blooming.”

Lee Bridge is another resident who recently came home to find her newly bloomed sunflowers gone.

“I was pretty mad when I got home from work that night,” Bridge said, after returning from working at 11 p.m. to find everything dug through.

“I got the flashlight and looked around...there was no evidence of the plants. Somebody literally came in and stole my whole flower garden...dug up, cut, gone!”

Bridge lives up in Sage Hills and said her garden looked to be the only one targeted, but it’s not the first report she has heard of locals having plants stolen.

“My husband works at Skaha Hills and he was telling me that some man came up to him and his crew and was asking if they'd seen anybody drive by with a tree?”

The landscaping crew was apparently working on planting gardens in new developments when their $600 dollar shrub had gone missing, according to Bridge.

"I'd really like to know who the weirdo in our town is," she said.

“Gardening costs a lot of money right, you take a time, a lot of love goes into it. There's a lot of pride when the finished product blooms…. For somebody to do that to you, they're jerks.”

Bridge and Lauder-Blake both haven't reported the incident to RCMP, unsure about what to do with an incident of stolen flowers.