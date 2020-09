Photo: Colin Dacre

RCMP responded to a report of a man hurling a large hammer toward random pedestrians on Thursday night around 5 p.m. near Westminster Avenue West in Penticton.

However, when officers arrived on the scene, they found an "intoxicated man waving around large wooden spoons," according to RCMP Const. James Grandy.

No assaults had been reported from the incident.

The spoon warrior was held in custody until sober and released without charges.