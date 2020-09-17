162114
Penticton  

Keremeos, Oliver landfills now offering more services

Landfill upgrades in place

Upgrades to both the Oliver Landfill and Keremeos Waste Transfer Station are complete, a key step forward in better solid waste management services in the area. 

Modified shipping containers have been installed to allow for the safe drop off of used motor oil, oil filters and anti-freeze, supplied by the BC Used Oil Management Association.

Each used oil depot at Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen landfills has a limit of 20 litres per vehicle, per day. Agriculturists or businesses with large volumes of motor oil are encouraged to reach out to BCUOMA directly for information on the best options for safe recycling.

Oliver Landfill upgrades also include a new entrance configuration, an upgraded 24-metre scale, a new scale house and a new alignment of recycling containers for RecycleBC. 

It is currently open 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Used oil and anti-freeze is accepted Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. 

In Keremeos, the Waste Transfer Station has received upgrades to now accept residential paper and cardboard, residential batteries, electronics, lights and smoke alarms. It is currently open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and seasonally (March to the end of November) Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. 

In 2007, the Keremeos Landfill stopped burying waste. All garbage is now transported to Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton for disposal. The RDOS is working with the province to develop a closure plan for that portion of the property where garbage used to be buried.

