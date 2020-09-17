163024
Penticton  

Keremeos getting new provincially-funded affordable housing

Construction on 43 affordable rental homes is getting underway in Keremeos as part of an ongoing provincial push to address the current housing crisis. 

Through a partnership between the provincial government and the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society, the the homes will be available for families, seniors and people with disabilities. 

"Everyone deserves a safe, secure and affordable home, and this project will deliver urgently needed housing for people in Keremeos," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. 

The three-storey building at 714 Veterans Ave. will provide a mix of homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes for people with low to moderate incomes.

Named "Ambrosia" after the apple varietal discovered in a Similkameen orchard, the project will be operated by the LSCSS, which also provided the land.  

The building will include commercial space on the ground floor for LSCSS's offices and delivery of the society's community programs. The location is close to the village's commercial core and services, including a pharmacy, credit union and grocery store.

Rents are projected to be between $420 and $1,300 per month, with eight held aside for low-income individuals at $420 to $660 per month. 

Twenty-two rent-geared-to-income units are for people with "low to moderate incomes," defined as $36,000 to $67,500, at approximately $655 to $1,047 per month, and 13 are for people with "moderate incomes" up to $113,040 at approximately $750 to $1,300 per month.

The province has provided $4.5 million from the BC Community Housing Fund and interim construction financing of $9.9 million.

The LSCSS and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band have committed to monitoring all excavations on the project site for evidence of artifacts related to First Nations use and habitation.

Residents are expected to move into the building in October 2021.

