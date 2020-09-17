City council saw a split vote on allowing the change in zoning for El Rancho lot

Photo: City of Penticton Conceptual plans presented for a residential development at the current site of the El Rancho Motel in Penticton The future of the El Rancho motel site in Penticton remains a question after council split votes evenly on Tuesday, effectively nixing a potential residential development on the lot.

The proposed change from tourist-commercial to urban-residential-commercial on the site on Westminster Avenue led Mayor John Vassilaki, Councillor Katie Robinson and Councillor Judy Sentes to vote no, still pushing instead for a hotel in the area close to the Penticton Convention Centre.

“I believe we have a great opportunity here for a hotel site because of our convention site,” Vassilaki said. “We need top quality units or rooms for our tourists and people to come through.”

Councillor Robinson said she had some high hopes for this site.

“I really think it’s a lack of vision that may jeopardize the Trade and Convention Centre someday... You really have to think about the big picture and I’m not sure that it is the right direction to go.”

But Councillor Julius Bloomfield was in favour of moving forward and brought up that the site has been sitting as tourist-commercial for a long time.

“It is still one of the biggest eyesores in this city and nothing has been done with it,” Bloomfield said.

“I would vote for it just to get it through to the public hearing stage to hear what the public has to say about this site.”

The report outlined that letters were sent to 550 owners and residents within 200 metres of the property, and 464 completed the survey.

The majority, 73 per cent of respondents, reported open to changing the land use and about half of those in support wanted to know more about the proposal.

“The owner is exploring how to incorporate short term accommodation into a residential development, so still wanting to take advantage of the proximity to the trade and convention centre,” said Blake Laven, director of development services for the city.

The tie vote meant the motion failed, and discussion closed with council asking staff for a further report for properties suitable for hotels in the area.