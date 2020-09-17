162805
Penticton  

Penticton RCMP responded to four calls in the past month with a repeat offender

Back in jail after bail

RCMP have re-arrested an offender after breaching conditions and alleged assaults, with RCMP responding to four incidents in the last month. 

On Aug. 18, RCMP responded before 1:30 a.m. to a report of a break and enter at a business on the  3500-block of Skaha Lake Road. When confronted, he allegedly struck an individual with a baseball bat before fleeing the area on foot. 

Then on Aug. 23, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a restaurant in the 1000-block of Westminster Avenue West at around 10 p.m., where a complaint of a seemingly intoxicated male suspect was reportedly obstructing traffic, throwing items, screaming and allegedly trying to fight passersby. 

When the front line officer arrived at the scene, they recognized the suspect as the man who fled the scene from the alleged assault on Aug.18. When police tried to take him into custody, the man became angry and tried to flee. 

He was taken into police custody following a short foot pursuit and continued to be resistant, allegedly spitting on one of the arresting officers. 

Two days later, on Aug. 25 at approximately 5:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of an assault just committed at a Kaledan area park. When police arrived, they found an off-duty RCMP officer and a bystander restraining the suspect who had allegedly assaulted two youths. 

Bryan Lamb, 50, has been identified in each of these cases, and criminal charges have since been approved by the BC Prosecution Service. 

Lamb was released from custody on a release order with several court imposed conditions on Sept. 10. 

But on Sept. 15, Lamb was found to be breaching several of his conditions. He has been re-arrested in Penticton and is currently remanded back into custody.

