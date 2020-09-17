Penticton Public Library launches Notes for New friends, a pen pal program, on Friday

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Penticton seniors are looking for some new friends.

Notes for New Friends, a new pen pal initiative with the Haven Hill Retirement Centre and the Penticton Public Library, is starting a letter exchange on Friday.

“What we are doing is a pen pals program, between the community, so members of the public and a lot of library patrons, because that's where we advertise, and it's with the senior residents at the Haven Hills seniors centre,” Lara Harker, the youth services technician with Penticton Public Library said.

Materials and letter kits will be set up at the library for people to pick up on Sep. 18, and the written letters need to be returned by Oct. 2. The program is open to all ages and families.

“They can write their letters and once they're finished they bring them back to the library and the library will bring them to Haven Hill once they're quarantined and all sanitized,” Harker said.

Haven Hill Retirement Centre already has specific volunteers in place to help out with the program.

After the residents write their letters back, library staff will come grab them and notify the contributors when their return letters are available.

“This whole thing came from Lauren who emailed me with the request for us to participate in this program ... I had just pitched an identical program to her manager, so I jumped on it," said Harker.

Lauren Keilty, the community partner for the pen pal program, is a Grade 12 student who pitched the program after missing her grandfather.

“Personally, my grandfather is a resident at Haven Hill and we weren't able to see him for quite a few months because of the COVID isolation to keep him safe," Keilty said. "I really missed him and I figured there were a lot of other people that were feeling that same way too."

She added that letters seemed like the right type of communication, saying it's "much more personal."

There's a maximum of 20 letter kits available at the library this Friday starting at 10 a.m. and it's on a first come first serve basis.

People who start writing letters can continue with their new pen pal if they choose.

“I think this is a really great opportunity to say there's been this much interest in this one thing in our community, so I personally would just want to encourage anyone to write a postcard to family members, to a friend,” Harker said.

“We're really excited to see how it goes!”