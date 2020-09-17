There'll be less free parking on downtown Penticton streets in 2021

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

Free parking will be harder to come by in downtown Penticton next year.

Expansion of the paid parking program downtown was approved by Penticton city council Tuesday.

The capital investment will include 135 meter heads to be placed mainly along Front Street, Ellis Street and the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street. The total 2020 budget amendment will amount to $175,000, according to Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services who presented to council on Tuesday. This will also include 12 new pay machines, signage and line painting in the costs.

“We anticipate the expanded areas, so the Front street, Ellis street and Main Street, to provide an additional $400,000 in revenue based on estimated usage rate,” Laven said.

The hourly rate changes from $1.25 to $2 an hour is estimated to bring in $208,000 in the metered areas. One-hour free parking will also be removed from the Ellis street lots.

The total revenue increase in 2021 is estimated to be at around $700,000 more than 2019’s revenue. No additional enforcement officers are requested for 2021.

“We aren’t proposing any new staff this year, “ Laven said. “We will monitor as we go on and that may change in the future.”

He added that this program was brought on in response to the financial struggles with COVID-19 and raising rates slightly higher than before will help address shortfalls.

“I think this should have been done some time ago,'' Councillor Frank Regehr added. “It will obviously help with funding with the budget shortfall. I'm supportive of this start to change in parking fees.”

The motion was carried unanimously by council and the enforcement will start in 2021.