162618
162166
Penticton  

Penticton's tenth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive needs contributions

Need has never been greater

- | Story: 310798

The tenth annual Thanksgiving food drive is underway in Penticton, with a donation deadline by the end of the month.

Usually residents in Penticton have IGA grocery bags dropped off at their doorstep and picked up again later. But this year COVID-19 has changed the routine, and volunteers are dropping off door hangers to encourage people to give to the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank directly.

“We haven't completed the city 100 per cent yet, but we're probably more than halfway through," said Dan Kane, chairperson for the Penticton chapter of the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive. "We're dropping door hangers off on people's doors, asking them to make a financial donation. Or if they want to they can take food down to the food bank themselves."

Door hangers will be placed on about 12,000 doors around town, asking for financial contribution or to drop off food items themselves at the food bank’s 2399 South Main St. building.

“The only thing that's made it, quite frankly, a little bit less complicated this year because the teams we mobilize only have to go out and do one route,” Kane said. 

“COVID has created a need for food in the food banks [which] is way up. The decision making process of what are we going to do, how are we going to handle this, that really didn't get finalized until basically pretty early- to mid-august,” Kane said. “We would've started planning in May, early May.”

Cash donations will be used to purchase food for the food bank, and every dollar donated translates into approximately three dollars worth of food.

“Because it's the tenth year, the BC food drive is encouraging people to donate at least ten dollars each, more if they are able to, in commemoration of ten years," Kane said. 

More information on donation can be found online at www.pentictonsa.ca/give

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

162384
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4250488
4010 Kentucky place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Cooper
Cooper Penticton SPCA >


162862


Wedding bouquet fights

Galleries
Who knew the wedding bouquet toss was a full contact sport?
Wedding bouquet fights (2)
Galleries
Little girl does dad’s makeup
Must Watch
So pretty!  
Dog lulled to sleep with the sound of scissors
Must Watch
Elton John and ex-wife halt bitter court battle
Showbiz
Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel have reportedly halted...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158775
161715